Tommy’s Express Car Wash Opens in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn.-A new car wash has opened on East Central Entrance in Duluth.

Tommy’s Express Car Wash started up their scrubbers yesterday for all those dirty cars in the Northland.

Management says what separates them from other car washes is their quickness, as you can make it through the wash in three minutes.

“We’ve been really excited to get it open and get washing. Yesterday for our first day, we washed over 900 vehicles and a majority of that was done in a five-hour timeframe,” said Michael Hoxie, GM for Tommy’s Express Car Wash.

Tomorrow, Tommy’s will also be giving out free car washes. All you have to do is show up with a dirty car.