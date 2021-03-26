Watkins’ Big Day Powers Proctor/Hermantown Girls Hockey Past Luverne in State Quarterfinals

Watkins tied a state tournament record with four goals in the second period.

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Senior forward Alyssa Watkins finished with five goals, including three shorthanded, as the Proctor/Hermantown girls hockey team rolled past Luverne 8-0 Friday afternoon in the Class A state quarterfinals.

Reese Hientzman, Hannah Kaupinnen and Ella Anick also scored for the Mirage, who move on to the state semi-finals where they will face #2 seed Warroad. Puck drop for that one is set for 11 a.m. on Thursday.