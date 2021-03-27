6th Annual Ruck March Returns After Virtual Event Last Year

DULUTH, Minn.– The Nearly Naked Ruck March returned to Duluth after the pandemic caused it to go virtual last year.

The 6th annual Ruck March once again featured veterans and civilians doing the military-style march, carrying backpacks, flags, and other items.

Participants walked 10 times around the one-mile loop by Enger Park with no step-off ceremony at the start and no more than 250 people on the course at a time. But those involved say it’s great to have the event continue in-person.

“It’s a godsend for a lot of the mental health of the folks that we support. A lot of the veterans that we have on course have gone through our program and they’re talking about how wonderful it is just to see people and to feel the energy and the support that they’ve been missing,” said Mike Waldron, Executive Director of 23rd Veteran.

“We’re helping by handing out water and cheering on the veterans,” said James Cornell, who was volunteering at a water station for Boy Scout Troop 16. “It’s vital to support our veterans and to be able to help them and support them by helping the people who are walking in the ruck march is important.”

The ruck march raised about $141,000 to help send veterans to a 14-week transition program for physical and mental health. Organizers say that’s a big improvement compared to 2019 when they raised only 80-thousand with double the marchers.

Veterans who went through the 23rd veteran program say while it may be a cold and wet day, it was great “rucking” weather to show their support.

“Just being thankful ya know, just coming out here and enjoying the company of other veterans and civilians that started coming out here to support 23rd veteran. Some people might look at today as a horrible day to go walking around for 10 miles but i love it this is great weather,” said Matt Caple, a 23rd Veteran recon graduate from 2019.

The next ruck march will take place in the Twin Cities on September 11.