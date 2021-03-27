Boats Sales Increase With Spring on the Way

HERMANTOWN, Minn.– As spring slowly begins, some Northlanders are getting ready to get their boats out on the water.

RJ Sport and Cycle in Hermantown says they’ve been flooded with boat and pontoon sales. Staff says it’s been such a big mix of new and frequent customers already they could run out of boats in stock by April especially as fishing season gets closer.

“For the most part a mix of everything, we’re getting a lot of big water people coming in. The cohorts are out and about. And then more or less just everyone else trying to get dialed in before opener,” said Tommy Jacobson, a salesperson at RJ Sport and Cycle.

And the fishing season opener for Minnesota is coming up quick, starting on May 15.