Boy Scouts in Duluth Collect About 3,300 lbs of Donated Food for CHUM

DULUTH, Minn.- Local Boy Scouts in Duluth did their part to address food insecurity in the Northland with a food drive for the CHUM food shelf.

The scouts were stationed over at Mt. Royal Market in the Kenwood neighborhood and various Super One locations on Saturday.

Shoppers could purchase a pre-made bag of food or donate money. Individual items such as canned soups, pasta, cereal and more were also accepted

Volunteers said they were happy to help make getting food easier for struggling people and families.

“I think it’s important because a lot of people don’t have great access to food right now and many people are in need of it,” said Reece Cragun, female member of the Boy Scouts. “There’s a lot of people in the community that need food and this is a great way to get it to them.”

In total the scouts raised more than three thousand pounds of food — about 27 hundred meals — which has all been delivered to CHUM.