Deer River, Moose Lake/Willow River, Hibbing, Duluth East Boys Basketball Teams Learn State Quarterfinal Opponents

The boys basketball state quarterfinals will take place on March 31.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – The state tournament brackets and seedings were released on Saturday and four Northland teams will be competing for a state title. The quarterfinal action gets started on Wednesday.

CLASS A

N2 Deer River vs. N3 Badger/Greenbush Middle River. Wednesday, March 31 at 6:00 p.m. at Pequot Lakes

Semifinals April 7, Championship April 10 at Target Center

CLASS AA

N4 Moose Lake/Willow River vs. N1 Minneapolis North. Wednesday, March 31 at 1:00 p.m. at Osseo.

Semifinals April 7, Championship April 10 at Target Center

CLASS AAA

N3 Hibbing vs. N2 DeLaSalle. Wednesday, March 31 at 7:30 p.m. at St. Cloud Tech.

Semifinals April 8, Championship April 10 at Target Center

CLASS AAAA

N3 Duluth East vs. N2 Wayzata. Wednesday, March 31 at 4:00 p.m. at Osseo.

Semifinals April 8, Championship April 10 at Target Center

To view the full brackets, visit the MSHSL website. To view the local girls teams competing at state, click here.