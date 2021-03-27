Mountain Iron-Buhl, Duluth Marshall, Grand Rapids Girls Basketball Teams Learn State Quarterfinal Opponents

The girls basketball quarterfinal action gets started on March 30.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Brackets and seedings have been released for the girls state basketball tournaments and three local teams will competing for state titles. The quarterfinal action gets started on Tuesday.

CLASS A

N2 Mountain Iron-Buhl vs. N3 Cass Lake-Bena. Tuesday, March 30 at 4:30 p.m. at Pequot Lakes

CLASS AA

N3 Duluth Marshall vs. N2 Providence Academy. Tuesday, March 30 at 5:00 p.m. at St. Cloud Tech

CLASS AAA

N4 Grand Rapids vs. N1 Academy of Holy Angeles. Tuesday, March 30 at 7:30 p.m. at St. Cloud Tech

The semifinals will be April 6 with the championships taking place April 9. All of those games will take place at the Target Center.

To view the entire girls state brackets, head to the MSHSL website. To see when Northland boys teams will be competing at state, click here.