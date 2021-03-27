UMD Volleyball Falls to Concordia-St. Paul in Spring Exhibition

This was one of eight scrimmages this spring for the Bulldogs after their fall season was canceled due to COVID-19

DULUTH, Minn. – In their first home match since November of 2019, the UMD volleyball team fell to Concordia-St. Paul in five sets 4-1.

UMD will be participating in eight scrimmages this spring after their fall season was canceled due to COVID-19. The matches will not count towards any NCAA statistical records.

The Bulldogs will be back home Tuesday hosting Bemidji State.