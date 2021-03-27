UWS Volleyball Sweeps North Central in Home Finale

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The UWS volleyball team made quick work of North Central on Saturday, getting the 3-0 win (25-18, 25-10, 25-20) in their home finale.

Kaylin Plautz led the Yellowjackets with 18 kills while Alexie Pryd finished with 10 kills. Megan Holz led the way with eight aces and 33 set assists.

UWS improves to 7-2 (5-2 UMAC) and will wrap up the regular season on April 3 at Martin Luther.