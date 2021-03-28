Duluth Fire Department Docks Marine 19 for Season

DULUTH, Minn.– The Duluth Fire Department’s Marine 19 boat is back in service to take on water emergencies during the warmer months.

This is the earliest they’ve put the boat out, having to make its way past ice chunks to its dock at Pier B resort. The fire department says with more activity expected out on the water this summer, it’s important to have the boat and crew ready to go.

“We got a lot of people around the water and our response before in a smaller zodiac boat was with less people in it, less speed. We can’t get to places nearly as fast as we can with this,” said Captain Kevin Haney of the Duluth Fire Department.

While the boat is out on the water, crews will still have to maneuver it carefully until the ice chunks melt away.