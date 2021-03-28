Line 3 Pipeline Protesters March Through Downtown Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — A group of Line 3 pipeline protesters marched through the streets of downtown Duluth Sunday morning.

The march was led by Indigenous water protectors, as they prefer to be called.

The activists believe the pipeline is a threat to Native American waters and climate change.

A Duluth police spokesperson said officers observed the protest from afar and did not make any arrests.

Enbridge has stressed it has passed all environmental reviews at the federal, state, and local levels to safely replace the 1960s aging pipeline through northern Minnesota before reaching the terminal in Superior.