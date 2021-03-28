Mont Du Lac Caps Off Record Winter Season

SUPERIOR, Wis.– As we move into spring, skiers and snowboarders from around the northland came to Mont Du Lac for one last day of winter fun.

It was a busy Sunday afternoon at Mont Du Lac as its 2020-21 season came to a close with their entire ski and snowboarding hills open for the day.

“Just enjoying this beautiful day with what snow we have left in the season,” said Mont Du Lac Sales and Marketing Manager Bridgette Duffy.

The pandemic caused some changes this season for Mont Du Lac. Outdoor eating spaces, along with outdoor tents and restrooms were put in.

With mostly great weather and events like the red bull ice cross still taking place, the outdoor resort saw its best season.

“Early in the season, we were able to make a lot of snow that lasted the rest of the year,” said Duffy. “We had a record breaking year with just daily attendance, season passes, tubing. We ended up adding snowshoeing this year as well as ice skating. So we had a lot of new faces, old faces come out to the resort this year.”

Tourists to locals filled the resort all season. Jackson Schmitz and some other local kids from Wrenshall came out to enjoy the softer late-season snow and try some new tricks.

“It’s something you can do every day,” said Schmitz. “You don’t have to worry about the weather stopping you because it’s not really going to rain in the winter. You might have a cold day but you throw on some layers and you’ll be ok.”

Isabel Romay was another skier shredding down the hills Sunday spent plenty of time at Mont Du Lac this season to try and make the most out of the final day by getting some speed down the slopes.

“I mean, Duluth gets a lot of snow. We got four inches yesterday so I was hoping that someplace would be open and Mont Du Lac did it for me,” said Romay. “I just like being outside and when it’s sunny it’s something else.”

“We really weren’t sure what this year was going to look like, it turned out better than we expected,” said Duffy. “To be able to end on such a high note is wonderful.”

As the winter season draws to a close at Mont Du Lac, staff here will now be preparing for their summer season with campgrounds and waterpark, which is expected to start around Memorial Day weekend.