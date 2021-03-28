Mylymok’s Game-Winner in Fifth Overtime Sends UMD Men’s Hockey To Frozen Four

The Bulldogs outlast NCHC rivals North Dakota in the longest NCAA men's hockey tournament game ever, advancing to their fourth straight Frozen Four.

FARGO, N.D. – Freshman forward Luke Mylymok scored 2:13 into the fifth overtime to give the No. 3 seed Minnesota Duluth men’s hockey team the 3-2 win over No. 1 seed North Dakota in the Fargo Regional Final and send the Bulldogs to their fourth straight Frozen Four.

Jackson Cates and Cole Koepke scored 80 seconds apart in the third period to give UMD the 2-0 lead. North Dakota pulled the goalie with two minutes left and scored twice to tie the game and force overtime. It would take five overtimes, officially becoming the longest NCAA men’s hockey tournament game in history.

Zach Stejskal got the start in net and made 57 saves before leaving in the fourth overtime. Ryan Fanti came in and finished with six saves.

The defending national champs UMD now heads to Pittsburgh for their fourth straight Frozen Four.