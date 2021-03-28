Some Superior Bars, Restaurants Hope New To-Go Cocktail Sales Help Industry

Per a new bill signed by Governor Tony Evers Friday, mixed drinks and glasses of wine can be sold to go for pickup only, as long as they have tamper-evident seals.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Starting Sunday Wisconsin bars and restaurants can sell cocktails to-go, and some Superior establishment owners say after a rough pandemic year, any way to make some extra money is welcome.

The new bill is a bit of good news for Lindsey Graskey, owner of the Spirit Room on Hammond Avenue.

She hopes to-go cocktail sales can allow her to hire more staff, and give her a jump-start in reopening this summer.

“With the specialties that we do it allows us to be able to expand on that and essentially just make up for lost profit or even just create another revenue stream,” Graskey said. “As far as another way to get our product to people, it can allow extra jobs on top of what we’ve already been planning for.”

Except for a few popup events Graskey says she kept the cocktail bar closed since last September, unable to provide a COVID-safe space inside the quaint social setting.

Meanwhile staff Thirsty Pagan Brewing says the new bill won’t change their operations much, already selling growlers of their beer.

But they say it’s a big step in recovery for an industry hit hard this past year.

“Especially we’re not having the same problem as Minnesota of course, with the alcohol to go where they’re limited from their taprooms and stuff,” said Server Grant Lundberg.

“I see a market for it, I don’t see it being anything absolutely enormous but it does for sure help the businesses out that do specialize in those cocktails and stuff,” he said.

But according to Graskey, allowing to-go beverages might be the spark she needs to get her business back up and running.

“When it’s something special like this, or you’ve been waiting for something like this especially after this whole year, it helps I guess mostly recharge us and get us excited about moving forward,” she said.

The Spirit Room is looking at June 2nd as a tentative reopening date.

But Graskey does expect to start selling some to-go beverages in just a couple weeks. Those will be announced on the Spirit Room Facebook page.