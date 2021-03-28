St. Francis Xavier Church Holds Roast Beef Dinner To-Go on Palm Sunday

SUPERIOR, Wis.– On this Palm Sunday, St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Superior was able to celebrate with a community dinner after skipping last year’s during the pandemic.

The dinner included nearly 400 pounds of roast beef along with potatoes and gravy and all the fixings. The church offered curbside and delivery only this year serving 500 meals which sold out in just three hours.

“This is a community builder and it’s just great to be with people,” said Father Jim Tobolski of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. “It kind of gives you the idea that things are kind of returning to normal a bit so it was just a great day.”

The church hopes everything will be back to normal next year for a big in-person meal.