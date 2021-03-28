St. Scholastica Baseball Sweeps Northland College For First Wins of Season

Luke Schemenauer finished the day 6-for-7 as the Saints swept their home opener.

DULUTH, Minn. – In the home debut for head coach Kevin Ritsche, the St. Scholastica baseball team dominated offensively, sweeping the doubleheader over Northland College 12-1 and 11-1.

Grant Taival struck out five while allowing one run on three hits over 5 innings and recorded the win in the first game. Mitchell Olson recorded a home run while Matt Tautges, Luke Schemenauer and Olson all recorded three hits.

The second game was a lot like the first, as the Saints got off to a hot start and scored in five of the six batting innings to get the win. T.J. Martin pitched three innings while allowing just one hit to earn his first collegiate win. Tautges went 3-for-4 and was a homer shy of the cycle, while Schemenauer finished 6-for-7 of the day.

The Saints improve to 2-2 on the day and will host bridge rivals Wisconsin-Superior on Monday for a nonconference game. First pitch is scheduled for 4:00 p.m.