Superior National Forest to Start Prescribed Fires

Officials say residents around Virginia, Ely and Grand Marais may notice some smoke and see flames.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Superior National Forest is set to start a series of prescribed fires across the forest as soon as this week.

The planned fires protect not only plant and wildlife, but also nearby homes and buildings from hazardous fuels and even wildfires.

“We know we have a lot of populations that live in the Northwoods,” said Tim Engrav, Public Information Officer with the Superior National Forest.

“And so we need to be thinking about protecting private structures and houses by treating the forested areas and reducing those hazardous fuels so wildfire has a less of a chance to start but also gives us a better opportunity to stop a wildfire if one happens,” he said.

Depending on weather conditions, some prescribed fires could start as early as tomorrow, and continue periodically through June or July.

Engrav adds that with spring wildfire season starting, it’s also important people in the area follow fire safety guidance.