Can of Worms Project Construction Underway

DULUTH, Minn. – Construction on the Twin Ports Interchange, also nicknamed the “Can of Worms,” is proceeding.

The I-35 and Highway 53 Interchange Project is budgeted to be about $343 million. Girders have been set on the 27th avenue west bridge and work is currently underway for forming and pouring the barrier wall.

There has also been selective construction beginning on some of the “Can of Worms” bridges that connect with the Blatnik.

“From a schedule standpoint, we are still on schedule,” said Pete Marthaler, the construction manager for the Minnesota Department of Transportation. “The weather has definitely helped that. And like I said before, the completion is very much weather dependent.”

And beginning tomorrow, more detours will pop up including on Northbound I-35 where it will go to a single lane from 27th Ave. West to Garfield Avenue. The ramp from North I-35 to Highway 53 will also be closed.

The project is expected to have a final completion in the summer of 2024.