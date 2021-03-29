Duluth Police: Minnesota State Patrol Vehicle Shot At With BB Gun During Traffic Stop

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Police Department says officers responded Monday afternoon to reports of shots fired at a Minnesota State Patrol Trooper’s vehicle during a traffic stop.

The incident happened around 10:21 a.m. in the area of Central Avenue and 7th Street.

Duluth police say the State Patrol’s squad was struck twice with what appears to be ‘projectiles consistent with being fired from a BB or pellet gun.’

According to reports, the Trooper’s driver’s side window was struck and shattered.

The Trooper was not injured in the incident.

Authorities say they were not able to determine where the shots were fired from and no suspect has been located.