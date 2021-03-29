Fond du Lac, Carlton County Partnering to Vaccinate Public Against COVID-19

CARLTON COUNTY, Minn. – The Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa is partnering with Carlton County to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to 500 residents in Carlton County on Thursday.

The clinic will be held at Black Bear Casino from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and pre-registration is necessary.

The clinic will be open to those eligible for their first dose of the COVID vaccine.

Fond du Lac vaccine eligibility is anyone that is 18 years and older and is:

Fond du Lac Enrollee and household members (non-Indians included)

1st & 2nd generation Descendent of Fond du Lac Enrollee and household members (non-Indians included)

Fond du Lac Employees and household members (non-Indians included)

OR must be living in the Fond du Lac Service Area AND: Be an Enrolled Member of a US Federally recognized Tribe and household members (non-Indians included)

1st & 2nd Generation Descendant of a US Federally recognized Tribe and household members (non-Indians included)

Canadian Indians

Carlton County eligibility is anyone that is 18 and older. As per the Governor’s request, higher-risk populations may be prioritized for appointments.

If you meet the above eligibility criteria, please call 218-499-6310 to register.

“The Fond du Lac Reservation is eager to partner with Carlton County on this COVID-19 vaccination clinic event,” says Fond du Lac Human Services Associate Director, Nate Sandman. “Having the opportunity to vaccinate our neighbors will increase the overall health and well-being of our community.

All eligible residents are encouraged to call 218-499-6310. This phone line is answered during business hours (8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.) Monday through Friday. If residents call outside of those hours, they are encouraged to leave a voicemail, and staff will return their call as soon as possible.