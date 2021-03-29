Former Mirage Standout Callie Hoff Named WIAC Player of the Year

The Hermantown native led the conference in goals and total points and earned first-team honors for the third straight year.

MADISON, Wis. – Former Proctor/Hermantown Mirage standout and current UW-River Falls forward Callie Hoff has been named the WIAC Player of the Year.

Hoff also recorded at least one point in 10 games this past season, including eight multi-point performances.