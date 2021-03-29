GRG’s Claire Vekich Named Top-5 Finalist for Ms. Hockey Award

The winner of the Ms. Hockey award will be announced next Tuesday April 6th.

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. – Grand Rapids/Greenway’s Claire Vekich is now a top-five finalist for the Ms. Hockey award, given to the top senior player in the state of Minnesota. Vekich says she hopes the nomination will bring more attention to girls hockey programs in the Northland.

“I think it’s a really big eye-opener to have a Northern GRG hockey player up on there just so everybody sees like year this girl can play hockey and these communities and these teams and these coaches are obviously doing something right where they come from,” said Vekich.

