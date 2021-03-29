Hermantown Boys Hockey Varsity Team in Quarantine, JV Squad to Play in State Quarterfinals

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – The Hermantown boys hockey team will be shorthanded for Tuesday’s Class A state quarterfinals game against Dodge County due to exposure to COVID-19.

The vast majority of the varsity team will not take part in the game, but members of the junior varsity squad will made eligible to play. Here’s the official statement from athletic director Beth Clark:

“Hermantown Public Schools were notified today, March 29 of a close contact that took place during the March 23 semifinal boys hockey game. A number of our varsity players have been quarantined and we are continuing to work on determining who is and who is not eligible to play as a result.

We have made the decision to move forward playing tomorrow’s (March 30) game with the players we have eligible.

We are obviously disappointed some of our student athletes are missing out on this opportunity. We will work collaboratively with and within the regulations set by the MSHSL and MDH as the state tournament moves forward.”

Puck drop for Tuesday’s game is set for 6 p.m. at the Xcel Energy Center.