Marinas Getting Prepared for Summer

SUPERIOR, Wis.-As the temperatures warm up, local marinas are getting busy preparing boats.

Over at Barker’s Island in Superior, they expect to be launching boats in a few weeks, as the ice is almost out of the harbor.

Management says this is always a fun time of the year as it means summer will be here soon.

“It’s always really exciting,” said Barkers Island Marina President Eric Thomas. “We just opened up one of the overhead doors in this shop and that is always a breath of fresh air. It puts a little hop in your step because you know it’s coming and the staff are excited. The customers are obviously excited.”

Marina staff does everything from tuning up boat motors to engine replacement and even installing a new GPS.

We’ll have more on the summer boating season in an upcoming Great Outdoors segment.