One Killed in Semi vs. Truck Crash North of Two Harbors

TWO HARBORS, Minn.-A pickup truck crashed head-on with a semi/logging truck on County Highway 2 north of Two Harbors, leading to a fatality.

It happened just after 11 a.m. The driver of the pickup truck, 67-year-old Carl Schuller of Brimson, died as a result of the accident. The driver of the semi, a 54-year-old man from International Falls, did not have any serious injuries.

Responding to the scene were the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Two Harbors Police Department, Two Harbors Ambulance, Lake County Rescue Squad, North Memorial Health, Minnesota State Patrol, and Two Harbors Fire Department.

The crash is still under investigation.