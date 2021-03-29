Search Efforts Continue for Missing Odanah Man

ASHLAND, Wis. – Search efforts continue for a 32-year-old Odanah man who allegedly left his vehicle after a rollover crash early Friday morning just south of Ashland.

The Ashland County Sheriff’s Office says teams of ground searchers, K9 search crews, and aircraft have been out searching for the man identified as Kevin Rosin.

To ensure the safety of community members the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office would like to share some considerations for those assisting in search efforts.

The terrain in the area is more challenging than it appears and conditions vary. For those without proper training, gear, and equipment it is possible to need a rescue themselves. This takes critical resources away from the objective and puts you in danger.

Citizens should respect private property boundaries and entering locations without permission.

Search teams rely on accessing areas with as little disruption as possible to preserve fragile clues. If you see something out of the ordinary leave it alone and report it.

The Ashland County Sheriff’s Office is still asking anyone with information to contact the Ashland County Communications Center at (715) 682-7023.