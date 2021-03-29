St. Louis County Depot Set to Reopen

The depot will officially reopen on April 1st.

DULUTH, Minn. – The St. Louis County Depot is poised to open later this week with some new attractions for the public.

The Veterans Memorial Hall in the depot has a new glass case exhibit dedicated to local airman Joe Gomer.

The Historical Society also has several new Duluth art institute installations and a photography exhibit portraying photography through the lens of someone with autism.

With all of these new exhibits, members of the depot are excited for the public to come to check each one out.

“Really above anything else is just to be of service to the community,” St. Louis County Depot Director, Mary Tennis says. “To be of service to St. Louis county. To inspire folks. To connect folks. To educate folks. I mean, if we hit that mark we’ve really done it.”

For more information on the depot and future events, click here: St. Louis County Depot