St. Scholastica Baseball Tops UW-Superior in Non-Conference Bridge Battle

Dallas Miller was stellar on the mound for the Saints as he finished with a career-high 12 strikeouts

DULUTH, Minn. – In their first meeting since the 2019 UMAC playoffs, the St. Scholastica baseball team got the home win over UW-Superior 5-2 Monday afternoon at Wade Stadium.

Dallas Miller was stellar on the mound for the Saints as he finished with a career-high 12 strikeouts, allowing just two hits over 7.1 innings of work. CSS improves to 3-2 while UWS drops to 7-6.