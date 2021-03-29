Tents Needed for Homeless

CHUM is in need of tents to provide for those who are homeless.

DULUTH, Minn. – CHUM is in need of tents to provide for those who are homeless.

The warming shelter will be closing on March 31st and while the shelter may be open in April due to possible cold weather, the shelter is seasonal.

Those from the street outreach team at CHUM are looking for tents so people don’t have to sleep on the ground.

They want to get as many tents as possible and are looking for two to three men tents so people can also store their belongings.

“Over the years, my thought is that spring in Duluth is really, it’s really rough because we have really cold days and east winds and if it’s raining and you’re wet and you have nowhere to dry your clothes, and you’re wet, you’re going to get cold real fast,” said Deb Holman, the street outreach coordinator for CHUM and the Human Development Center.

The CHUM street outreach team is also looking for laundromat vouchers along with bus passes and gift cards for people to use.