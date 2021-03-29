Vaccine Eligibility Expands, Health Systems and Officials Prepare

ST. LOUIS COUNTY – All Minnesotans over age 16 become eligible for COVID vaccines tomorrow and now preparations are underway for what’s expected to be a big influx of appointments.

So far, around 38% of St. Louis County residents have received at least one vaccine dose while 23% have been fully vaccinated.

The supply of available vaccines will not be enough to immediately meet demand with the expanded eligibility but vaccine supply is expected to increase over the next few weeks.

“We don’t have to do necessarily the target outreach that we’ve been doing,” said Amy Westbrook, the public health division director for St. Louis County. “So the options are all out there for people.”

People may not be able to get vaccinated right away after they sign up. That will become easier as more vaccine doses arrive.

“I think the critical point has always been the number of vaccines that the state has been able to get to us,” said Dr. Richard Vetter, the chief medical officer for Essentia Health West. “That as soon as we get those vaccines, we’ve been very efficient in getting those vaccines out and into the arms of the patients that need them.”

The Pfizer vaccine is approved for those 16 and older while the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are approved for those 18 and older.

“We’re trying to take care of the elderly population for sure because they’re at risk, now that this just broadens the availability and we’re able to reach out and get those folks vaccinated as well,” said Mike Boeselager, the VP of support services for St. Luke’s.

Those who have a healthcare provider or a pharmacy should reach out to them for appointments or find out how they’re offering vaccines and distributing them. You can also sign up through the state of Minnesota’s vaccine connector. For more information, click here. You can also access Essentia’s vaccine information here and St. Luke’s here.