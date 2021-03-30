Chocolate Shops Busy With Customers

DULUTH, Minn. – Chocolate shops are busy with people visiting their stores for the upcoming holiday. At Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in Canal Park, workers say business has doubled sales for some days over the last few weeks compared to two years before the pandemic.

“The Easter holiday is a celebration of life and sometimes a little chocolate just helps boost that celebration a little bit more,” said Andrea Flinner, the shift lead at Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory.

Popular items include caramel apples and boxes of chocolates, along with easter candy. For easter candy, they have peanut butter buckets decorated with Easter-themed décor, and the store sold out of all of their milk chocolate bunnies.