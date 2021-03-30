Easter Lilies a Hot Seller in Northland

DULUTH, Minn.-If you are in need of an Easter lily, Engwall’s has them in stock.

They usually sell between 80 and 100 and management says this year is no different as people continue to buy the flowers that help brighten up Easter celebrations.

“We’ve been getting a lot of phone calls this week and it’s been one of the hot items everyone is looking for,” said Ashley Castleman of Engwall’s.

Engwall’s currently gets its lilies from Lilac Hill Greenhouse in Hermantown.

It’s worth noting that if you have cats in your home, you will not want to bring lilies inside as they can be poisonous to them.