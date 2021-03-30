Golf Courses Gearing Up For Season

Nemadji golf course opened their driving range on Monday.

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – Golf courses are gearing up for the spring season.

The course the tentative date of opening on April 9th.

Last year, the course opened towards the end of April making this one of the earliest course openings staff have seen.

They also have implemented a new driving range system.

“You can actually pay right over at the machine now which we didn’t have last year,” Nemadji Golf Course Assistant Golf Professional, Ethan Anderson says. “So it kinda helps save some steps for people. This weekend looks really warm. Hopefully it will dry us out and we’ll be ready to go.”

Over in Duluth, Enger Park does not have a scheduled opening date.

The course could open the driving range and nine-hole walking course within the next few weeks.