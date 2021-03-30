Governors Walz, Pawlenty Receive COVID-19 Vaccine on First Day All Minnesotans Eligible

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Governor Walz and former Republican governor Tim Pawlenty received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday at the Vikings’ Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center in Eagan.

Today is the first day all Minnesotans 16-years-of-age and older are eligible to receive the vaccine.

“I was excited to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine today, alongside my friend and the former Republican governor of Minnesota Tim Pawlenty,” said Governor Walz. “It doesn’t matter where you live or who you vote for, we can all agree we need to end this pandemic. The vaccines are how we get there. So roll up your sleeves, Minnesota, the end is in sight.”

On Monday, Walz announced that one million people in Minnesota have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

According to the governor’s office, the seven-day average for doses administered is now more than 44,000 per day, an all-time high.