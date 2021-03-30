Hermantown Boys Hockey Fall to Dodge County in Class A Quarterfinals

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Hermantown boys junior varsity hockey team fought valiantly in place of their varsity teammates, but it wouldn’t be enough as they fell to Dodge County 7-3 Tuesday night in the Class A state quarterfinals.

Cameron Pietrusa, Sam Swenson and Zam Plante all scored for the Hawks, who were playing without most of their varsity players due to COVID exposure. Hermantown ends their season with a 19-2 record.