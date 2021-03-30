Marshall, Denfeld Baseball Teams Begin Practices with New Head Coaches

Spring practices are underway for the Duluth Marshall and Duluth Denfeld baseball teams, who both have new head coaches.

DULUTH, Minn. – As winter sports begin to wind down, that means spring sports are starting back up. And it’s been a long wait for many local teams who had their seasons cancelled last year, including Northland baseball teams.

And for some teams, like Duluth Denfeld, it means getting re-introduced to their new head coach. Joe Wicklund took over last season just as the pandemic began. And despite his first year with the Hunters getting shutdown, he’s been able to stay busy with his players.

“Off-seasons always feel long, but they’re not supposed to last, you know, more than one off-season. So the idea being able to connect with these players, start making a meaningful impact in their lives as students, as people, as players, is something I know that me and the coaching staff has been waiting for for a long, long time,” said Wicklund.

“We haven’t played since sophomore year so it’s really nice just to be back playing and hanging out with my friends,” senior Joe Udd said.

Wicklund’s old team Duluth Marshall is also welcoming a new head coach as Nick Garramone is the new skipper for the Hilltoppers. And he says communication has been key between him and not-so-new players.

“I’m very fortunate that I’ve been able to coach some of these boys here in the last couple years in summer baseball with Duluth 709. So in that aspect, I do have a little bit of a hands up. The expectations are out there for Marshall to be repeat champs and we’ll definitely shoot for that,” said Garramone.

“The Class of 2019 really changed things for me and Daniel, and I think we learned a lot and hopefully we can help these guys out, too,” senior Finn Prell said.

Both teams are scheduled to open their seasons within the next few weeks.