Port Authority: Suez Canal Blockage Shouldn’t Have Big Impact on Twin Ports Shipping

DULUTH, Minn.- Officials with the Duluth Seaway Port Authority say they’re not expecting much of an impact in the twin ports after the Suez Canal got blocked by a ship for almost a week.

The ship called “Ever Given” was dislodged Monday.

Port Authority officials say vessels that come through Duluth-Superior don’t typically use the Suez.

But they do use inter-modal shipping containers. The “Ever Given” carried at least 18 hundred of those.

So the incident may have a small impact here and is much to blame for shortages and delays of other shipments across the country.

“What you’re seeing with the shortages at various ports and cities throughout the world in terms of different types of supplies and even down to just goods, toys, anything you can imagine,” said Jayson Hron, Director of Communications and Marketing with the Duluth Seaway Port Authority.

“So any type of blockage like we saw at the Suez Canal is certainly gonna hamper the supply at least in the short term of these kinds of goods that would move in containers,” he said.

Intermodal shipping containers have been depleted due to the pandemic last year.

Meanwhile, experts are still investigating what might have caused the grounding of the “Ever Given.”