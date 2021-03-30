Prep Girls Basketball: MIB Advances to Class A Semi-Finals; Season Ends at Quarterfinals for Duluth Marshall, Grand Rapids

The Rangers stay alive in the state tournament, while the season came to an end for the Hilltoppers and the Thunderhawks.

PEQUOT LAKES, Minn. – In a game where they lead for the final 17 seconds, the Mountain Iron-Buhl girls basketball team earned a comeback win over Cass Lake-Bena 50-49 in the quarterfinals of the Class A state tournament.

The Rangers move on to face Minneota in the state semi-finals. That game will be next Tuesday at the Target Center.

In other prep girls basketball action, Duluth Marshall dropped a hearbreaker to Providence Academy 94-91, despite getting a state-record 67 points from senior Gianna Kneepkens. And Holy Angels was too much for Grand Rapids as the Thunderhawks fall 93-69.