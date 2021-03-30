RECOVER Study with St. Luke’s Continues

Data collected through the RECOVER study showed that by 14 days after the second dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, they are 90% protective against symptomatic and asymptomatic infection.

DULUTH, Minn. – The results are in for a national COVID study St. Luke’s hospital was involved in.

Previous studies showed that the vaccine was effective against symptomatic infection but did not test for asymptomatic infections.

“One thing we don’t know about this virus is what the patterns going to look like in the future,” said Dr. Harmony Tyner, the infectious disease physician at St. Luke’s Hospital. “We don’t know how it’s going to look five years from now. Is this going to be once a year kind of like influenza or is this going to be a couple of times a year. We don’t know how long protection lasts for the vaccine. Hopefully a long time.”

Health care workers, first responders, and essential workers are those who are asked to participate in the study.

If you are over 18 and have not yet been vaccinated and do work that requires you to leave your home, feel free to contact St. Luke’s at RECOVERstudy@slhduluth.com.