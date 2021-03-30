UMD’s Scott Sandelin Named Finalist for Spencer Penrose Award

DULUTH, Minn. – Tuesday, UMD’s Scott Sandelin was named a finalist for the Spencer Penrose Award given to the top head coach in Division I men’s hockey.

This is the fifth year in a row that Sandelin has been nominated for the award, which he won back in 2004. Since the start of the 2016 season, Sandelin has posted the second-most wins in all of NCAA. Other nominees include St. Cloud State’s Brett Larson and Minnesota State-Mankato’s Mike Hastings.

The winner will be announced on April 6th.