‘Unattended Candle’ To Blame For Duluth House Fire

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Fire Department responded to a fire at a single-family home around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday on the 2600 block of East 5th Street.

Officials say the fire started in an upstairs office.

“The homeowner had attempted to extinguish the fire, but the large amount of smoke made the attempt unsuccessful,” said Assistant Chief Brent Consie.

Damage is estimated at $13,000.

The cause of the fire was an “unattended candle.”

There were no injuries.