Wisconsin To Open Vaccinations To General Public Monday

The Associated Press, Site Staff,

Vaccine

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin will make everyone in the state who is 16 and older eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations starting next week, Gov. Tony Evers said Tuesday.

Evers, a Democrat, announced the change in a tweet.

Currently, health care workers, people over 65, nursing home residents and staff, educators, and people with existing health conditions are eligible. That will expand to everyone 16 and older starting next Monday.

State health officials previously had planned to open vaccinations to the general public on May 1.

More than 1 million people in the state, or about 17% of Wisconsin’s population, had completed vaccinations as of this Monday, according to state health officials.

Categories: Coronavirus, News, News – Latest News, Wisconsin

You Might Like

Fox21 Livestream Banner Fall 2020 728x90