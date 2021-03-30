Wisconsin To Open Vaccinations To General Public Monday

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin will make everyone in the state who is 16 and older eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations starting next week, Gov. Tony Evers said Tuesday.

Evers, a Democrat, announced the change in a tweet.

BREAKING: Wisconsin leads the nation in getting available shots in arms, and today we’re announcing everyone 16 and older will be eligible to receive a #COVID19 vaccine starting next week. pic.twitter.com/WCvKVRms4K — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) March 30, 2021

Currently, health care workers, people over 65, nursing home residents and staff, educators, and people with existing health conditions are eligible. That will expand to everyone 16 and older starting next Monday.

State health officials previously had planned to open vaccinations to the general public on May 1.

More than 1 million people in the state, or about 17% of Wisconsin’s population, had completed vaccinations as of this Monday, according to state health officials.