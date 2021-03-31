Businesses Impacted by Can of Worms

As traffic detours begin, businesses in Duluth's Lincoln Park Craft District are being impacted by major construction on the Twin Ports Interchange, also known as the "Can of Worms" project.

Girders are now set on the 27th Avenue West bridge and work is starting on some of the bridges connected with the Blatnik for a project that will last several years.

While the construction is creating some detours, businesses we talked to say they are not seeing much impact at this point.

Duluth’s Best Bread on West 3rd Street is hoping overall disruption stays minimal.

Besides serving customers on-site, the business also does wholesale delivery and subscription boxes once a month to private homes and they are ready for construction to result in some detours.

“We’ve been really fortunate to avoid most big projects,” said Michael Lillegard, the owner of Duluth’s Best Bread. “The most we get is when they repaint the lines that close the whole street for both sides for the whole day.”

Wild State Cider on West Superior Street is expecting small inconveniences with traffic flow so far. There is not much noticeable difference yet when it comes to getting to the cidery.

“Part of me thinks that it’s possible that the construction, as more stuff closes down on the other side of town, will actually generate more traffic flowing closer to our business but right now, we haven’t noticed any difference,” said Adam Ruhland, the owner of Wild State Cider. ”

There will eventually be more detours including on northbound I-35 where it will go to a single lane from 27th Avenue West to Garfield Avenue. The ramp from North I-35 to Highway 53 will also be closed.

The project is expected to be completed in the summer of 2024.