Duluth Marshall’s Gianna Kneepkens Scores State-Record 67 Points in Final High School Game

Kneepkens wraps up her high school career with 3,702 points, which will sit in the #5 spot on the all-time scoring list.

DULUTH, Minn. – Tuesday, the Duluth Marshall girls basketball team suffered a heart-breaking loss in the state quarterfinals. It was the final game in the high school career for Gianna Kneepkens and she went out with a bang.

Kneepkens finished with a career-high 67 points, which is also a new prep girls state record for most points scored in a single game. She wraps up her high school career with 3,702 points, which will sit in the #5 spot on the all-time scoring list.