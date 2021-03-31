Get Your Skateboard Ready for Spring

DULUTH, Minn.-As spring has arrived, one local skateboard shop is seeing an uptick in business.

Whether it’s kids or people in their 40s, Damage Boardshop ownership say they are seeing more new customers, for a sport that doesn’t require a lot of maintenance.

“It’s pretty easy. You really don’t need to maintain a skateboard that much as long as you are not riding it through the water or dirt. It’s pretty much good to go,” said Ben Olson, the owner of Damage Boardshop. “If you’ve been sitting on it, and it’s been stored, you just gotta take it out and make sure the wheels are spinning.”

If you are having trouble with your board, Damage does fix them up. Their store is located on the 1900 block of West Superior Street.