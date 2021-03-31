Gov. Walz, Great Lakes Governors Call on President Biden to Support Critical Water Infrastructure

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Gov. Walz joined three other Great Lakes governors on Wednesday calling on President Joe Biden to prioritize federal investments in long-neglected water infrastructure.

In a letter to the Biden Administration, lauded the American Rescue Plan Act’s $360 billion in direct aid to state and local governments and the inclusion of water and sewer infrastructure as acceptable uses for the federal money. The letter encourages the administration to continue emphasizing modernizing America’s water infrastructure in policy agendas.

“Here in Minnesota, we know the power of the Great Lakes. Lake Superior is a vital part of our culture and economy,” said Governor Walz. “Governors Pritzker, Whitmer, Evers, and I are committed to modernizing and building resilient, climate-conscious water infrastructure. We look forward to continued partnership with the Biden Administration on prioritizing bold water infrastructure investments.”

The letter outlines the many challenges of communities struggling to maintain old water treatment and management systems across the Great Lakes states. From dam failures to water main breaks, to emerging pollutants like PFAS and high water levels exacerbated by climate change impacts, states face a daunting array of new challenges to already-stressed systems.

More than $2 trillion in national water infrastructure work will be needed in the next 20 years, the governors told President Biden. “It is time to think big” in order to meet the President’s challenge to “build back better,” the letter concludes.