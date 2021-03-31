Greater Downtown Council Conducts Survey

DULUTH, Minn. – The Greater Downtown Council is teaming up with the City of Duluth to survey business leaders to learn more about how the workforce is returning to the office.

Some have already seen employees coming back and the Greater Duluth Council wants to see what it looks like for the summer months to gauge their future plans.

According to leaders, some businesses are planning on a May to June timeline to come back.

“Businesses that are either working from home right now or in a hybrid model and so I suspect that as we move beyond the pandemic after everyone’s vaccinated and in the months ahead that we’ll see some returning but also offer a different type of model,” said Kristi Stokes, the president of the Greater Downtown Council.

The survey will also questions pertaining to whether all employees are working from home and whether they are coming back to the office. Questions will also ask about what the models look like in the coming months.

To access the survey, click here. It will be accessible until April 16th.