Hardware Stores Busy for Spring

Local hardware stores are busy as people come in to buy springtime items they need for their houses and their yards.

DULUTH, Minn. – Local hardware stores are busy as people come in to buy springtime items they need for their houses and their yards.

At Marshall Hardware, management there says people are buying things to clean up their yards, like rakes and garbage bags. People are also getting seeds as well for their gardens. For tips to take care of your yard during the springtime, rake the to help get the grass for the sun.

“Help the customer,” said AJ Marshall, the co-owner of Marshall Hardware. “Anything we can do to help them, whatever makes their life easier for them. Having the supplies they need to get their job done.”

They also say people have been coming in for items related to maple syrup like taps, buckets, bags, and filters.