Hartley Nature Center Preparing for Spring

DULUTH, Minn. — Northlanders are looking forward to the warmer temperatures on the horizon.

Now, more and more people have begun to get outside.

At Hartley Nature Center, although the building is closed their trails are still open to the public.

The center has begun planning eleven week summer camps starting in mid-June.

Community members have been eager to feel that fresh spring air.

“It’s been really nice to have a place where people can safely go and explore and of course be in nature too. All really important things during this time,” Hartley Nature Center Assistant Education Director, Jenni Stafford-Faris says.

Although the transitional weather period may not be the most comfortable for park goers with the ground thawing around them, Duluth residents are looking forward to greener trails.

“There’s very few months where you don’t have mosquitoes in Minnesota. So this is an awesome time to be out. Weather is perfect right now.” Duluth Resident, Blye Chehock says.

There are still a few spots open for those summer camps.

If you would like more information, you can find it here: Hartley Nature Center Day Camps