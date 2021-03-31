Hermantown JV Hockey Team Receives Outpouring of Support After State Quarterfinals

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – After their loss in the state quarterfinals Tuesday night, the Hermantown JV hockey team has received an outpouring of support all over social media, including from former Hawk and current UMD Bulldog Blake Biondi, as well as an exchange of mutual respect on Twitter between Zam Plante and Dodge County’s Brody Lamb.